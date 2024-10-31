SMASHBOX COSMETICS LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION WITH MEXICO CITY-BASED FASHION BRAND: ILKA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A FIRST FORAY INTO FOR THE GLOBAL MAKEUP BRAND

Smashbox Cosmetics is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with Mexico City-based accessories brand ILKA. Previewed at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico City, this partnership marks Smashbox's first venture into fashion, seamlessly integrating the iconic Smashbox branding and colorways with some of ILKA's best-selling styles.

"I love the bags-they feel very Smashbox," says Davis Factor, Founder of Smashbox Cosmetics and Smashbox Studios.

From Left to Right: Felix Backhaus, Lauren Aja, Ana Paula Capetillo, Ilana Kraus, Rosine Kalach

Actress Grettell Valdez

Modeling the new Smashbox x ILKA bag: Lauren Aja (Smashbox)

Smashbox x Ilka Bag Collection

"When beauty and fashion meet, surprising things happen," says Rosine Kalach, co-founder of ILKA. "In our opinion, Smashbox and ILKA are the perfect match to create unique pieces. Everyone who attended our launch event was astonished by the bags and how beautifully the two brands complement each other."

The collaboration began after a visit to Mexico City by Smashbox brand leaders Felix Backhaus and Lauren Aja, who work extensively in Mexico's burgeoning beauty market from their base in Los Angeles.

"We were inspired by the creativity we encountered in Mexico City and saw an opportunity to collaborate with local talent," says Aja. "In June, we hosted a Sephora masterclass with the lovely Ela Velden and were introduced to ILKA. This collaboration is about more than just handbags-at Smashbox, we celebrate beauty and innovation in all forms."

This commitment to creative collaboration is echoed by Lori Taylor Davis, Smashbox's Global Pro Lead Artist: "Smashbox has always used its platform to spotlight emerging talent across fashion, art, and music. We're always looking for opportunities to highlight local talent in the regions where Smashbox is present."

The collaboration launch event, held on 18 October 2024, attracted prominent figures like telenovela star Grettell Valdez and actress/socialite Ana Paula Capetillo, alongside Mexico City's top influencers.

Designed with both form and function in mind, the 4-piece collection showcases stylish shapes adorned with Smashbox's signature branding and ILKA's iconic fringe detailing. The collection is available in-store and online at ILKA , with prices starting at $2,450 MXN, while stocks last.

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

"Everything carries out of the studio into reality." – Davis Factor

Born in a Los Angeles photo studio in 1990 by acclaimed celebrity and fashion photographer Davis Factor, Smashbox very quickly became a creative hub for world-class photographers, actors, models and musicians. The creative energy on set showed no signs of slowing down – except when the team had to stop for makeup touch ups. In 1996, Smashbox Cosmetics was officially born.

In 2000, Davis created Photo Finish Smooth & Blur, our original long-lasting primer. Now a cult-favorite, the formula helps makeup look flawless, feel better, and last longer-all day, every day, on set, and long after the shoot wraps.



Today, Smashbox carries that legacy with studio-grade, high-performance makeup that makes artistry easy-and always camera-ready.

