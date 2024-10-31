Enterjet And Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Champion, Dylan Medler, has entered a partnership with EnterJet.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Champion, Dylan Medler, has entered a partnership with EnterJet ,EnterJet is the first digital connecting private flyers directly to aircraft operators provides a streamlined booking process thanks to its unique technology, reducing touchpoints and allowing access to seamlessly book the finest aircraft in each service region.In only his second full season competing in Ferrari Challenge, Medler accomplished a sensational result: after winning the final two races of the season in Imola, Italy, he was crowned Ferrari Challenge Champion.Through this partnership, EnterJet will continue to serve Medler and his team as they transit between races globally. He has a great career ahead of him: 2025 will see him competing in Ferrari Challenge races as well as GT3 races across America, Europe, and Asia.With nearly 1,000 regular private flyers now trusting EnterJet, including major brands and hotel groups amongst its corporate partner program, EnterJet is hoping to disrupt the traditional brokerage model further and bring true transparency to the market. The platform boasts a comprehensive fleet of over 300 fully vetted private aircraft with a European focus, ranging from the King Air 260 turboprop to the Airbus ACJ320neo.EnterJet's services will be available globally, with a primary focus on European departure and arrival routings.Founder and visionary, Charles H. Robinson, aged 23, brings experience to EnterJet having previously disrupted the industry with his first venture, JustJet, a provider in the traditional private aviation charter space, with a focus on Royal & Government Flight department fleet extension. Robinson has now set his sights on simplifying and virtualising the brokerage market to create true transparency.“EnterJet represents a groundbreaking development in the private jet charter industry; not another 'Uber of private aviation', but a realistic platform that focusses on usability,” says Robinson.“Through our strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, we have created a platform that offers simplicity, integration and overall efficiency, with a cost-focused backbone for our clients. Our long-term goal is to be a leader in the marketplace where our members can 'do all' within EnterJet.”EnterJet's competitive advantage lies in its simplified booking flow, reducing touch-points for both clients and operators. By seamlessly integrating with leading scheduling systems, EnterJet ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience, on the operators side as well as the client side. The platform enables a comprehensive all-in-one service, allowing clients to submit flight requests, receive quotes, confirm bookings and manage their flights, all within a secure digital environment.In addition to its innovative booking features, EnterJet offers a unique Dutch auction-style empty leg marketplace. EnterJet's technology automatically prices and lists these discounted flights directly from operator schedules. To maximize usage and create a truly dynamic point of sale, the flight price reduces through time until a member places a bid, and the first bidder wins the trip.To learn more about EnterJet and its unique benefits, visit and use code 'DM500' for a GBP 500 credit towards your first flight.

