Lifetime Brands Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (the“Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products, will release its third quarter results after the close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The Company will host a call the following day, on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (USA) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A live webcast will be accessible here .

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13749443.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® ChicagoTM Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, HoudiniTM, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire SilverTM, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is .

For more information please contact ...

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

...

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

...