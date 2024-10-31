Former Ambassador Predicts What Will Happen To Support For Ukraine If Harris Or Trump Win

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The results of the US presidential election can either preserve or fundamentally change the US policy of supporting Ukraine, and it depends not only on the victory of certain candidates but also on who will work in their teams.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by John Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.

“It seems that if Harris wins, we will see a continuation of Biden's policy,” the former ambassador said.

According to him, this has its pros and cons.

“This is good, given the significant assistance he [Biden] provides to Ukraine, as well as his unification of the international community. But the weak point will be the refusal to give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win this war,” the expert explained.

If Trump wins, the results for Ukraine may be different.

“Aid may be cut off, as we heard from Don Jr, the son of the former president, or his vice presidential candidate. Or [the US administration] may add wisdom and strength, as we have seen in the past with Robert O'Brien [former National Security Advisor to President Trump] and Mike Pompeo [former US Secretary of State],” Herbst said.

: White House may tighten policy toward Ukraine after November 5 election

According to him, in particular,“Pompeo understands the importance of Ukraine winning this war.”

As Ukrinform reported, the main voting in the US presidential election will take place on November 5. In addition, on this day, Americans will elect the full House of Representatives and one-third of the US Senate.