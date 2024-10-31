Award-Winning Pioneer Within The American Gin Renaissance, Durham Distillery, Launches Conniption Gin Line In Washington D.C. And Maryland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Distillery, a pioneering force within the American Gin Renaissance, is pleased to announce the launch of their Conniption Gin (Kinship, American Dry, Navy Strength and Barrel Aged) in both Washington D.C. and Maryland.

The latest expanded footprint in D.C. and Maryland completes the Mid-Atlantic to Southeastern geographic territory for Conniption Gin. In the last six months, the brand has also strategically expanded into MA, VA and IL.

"We are very excited to bring Conniption to the MD/D.C. market. The quality and craftsmanship is superior. It's an exciting addition to the gin category consumers are going to love," comments Steve Reiner, Vice President Sales, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits Maryland.

Founded in 2013 by Melissa and Lee Katrincic, Durham Distillery is a pioneering force in the American gin renaissance, renowned for its award-winning Conniption Gin. Located in Durham, North Carolina, the distillery is celebrated for blending traditional gin-making artistry with cutting-edge scientific innovation, notably as the first U.S. distillery to utilize vacuum cold distillation. This advanced method preserves delicate botanicals, creating gins that are authentic, complex, and refreshingly modern.

Since launching in 2015, Durham Distillery has earned over 60 national and international awards, cementing its place as America's most decorated gin distillery. In 2024, Conniption's Kinship, Navy Strength, and Barrel-Aged Gin were named "Best in the U.S." in their respective categories at the prestigious World Gin Awards. The Conniption portfolio is celebrated for its balanced and authentic contemporary flavor profiles, using all-natural ingredients and maintaining a sugar-free, additive-free commitment.

"We couldn't be more excited to provide consumers across D.C. and Maryland with our award-winning, uniquely positioned line of gin offerings," states Melissa Katrincic, Co-Owner, CEO and President of Durham Distillery. Katrincic continues, "Conniption (Gin) continues to outpace the super premium gin market's annual growth by an average of 20 points (30% vs 10%), which only further solidifies the need to continue to strategically expand our distribution and footprint in more key markets in 2025 and beyond."

Conniption Gin is available in NC, SC, GA, VA, MD, Washington D.C., TN, FL, NY, NJ, CO, IL, and MA, with further expansion on the horizon. It is also available on conniptiongin. Beyond gin, the distillery produces DAMN FINE Liqueurs, Cold Distilled Cucumber Vodka, and a line of canned Conniption Cocktails. Expanding its presence, Durham Distillery opened its on site Corpse Reviver Cocktail Bar in 2020 and will debut Conniption Cocktails and Cuisine at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2025.

