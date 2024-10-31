Houthis say US, UK warplanes attack western Yemen

(MENAFN) On Thursday, US and British warplanes launched an in Al Hudaydah, a region in western Yemen, according to reports from the Houthi group. The strike specifically targeted the al-Hawak district, as relayed by Al-Masirah, the Houthi-run television channel. However, the report did not provide any information regarding potential casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the airstrike.



This latest airstrike followed two previous strikes on Al Hudaydah airport that occurred on Wednesday evening, also carried out by US and British forces. Despite the ongoing military actions, there has been no official comment from either the US or UK governments regarding these operations. Al Hudaydah is a strategically significant Yemeni province, home to three vital ports and an extensive coastal strip, making it a critical area in the ongoing conflict.



Since the beginning of 2024, the US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes aimed at Houthi positions in Yemen, which they assert are in response to the group’s attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The airstrikes have often met with retaliatory actions from the Houthis, indicating a cycle of escalating military engagements in the region.



In a broader context, the Houthis have expressed their solidarity with Gaza amid the ongoing conflict there, which has been characterized by intense military action by Israel since October 7 of last year. In response, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships and vessels associated with Tel Aviv using missiles and drones, emphasizing their commitment to continuing such operations until the situation in Gaza stabilizes.

MENAFN31102024000045015839ID1108837915