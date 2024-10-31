US imposes sanctions on 275 entities linked to supplying Russia with advanced technology

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions on 275 individuals and entities linked to supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment. This move aims to disrupt domestic Russian importers and producers that provide essential inputs for Russia’s military-industrial base. The sanctions are part of the US government's broader strategy to counteract Russia's capabilities in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo emphasized that the United States, along with its allies, remains committed to taking decisive measures globally to halt the flow of critical tools and technologies that support Russia's military efforts. He asserted that the recent actions reflect a steadfast resolve to undermine and diminish Russia's capacity to sustain its war machine, targeting those who attempt to circumvent or evade sanctions and export controls.



In a related announcement, the State Department revealed that it is imposing sanctions on over 120 additional individuals and entities. This includes several senior officials from the Russian Defense Ministry who were appointed earlier this year. The State Department noted that these additional sanctions specifically aim at Russia’s military-industrial base, focusing on military repair facilities, advanced technology producers, and entities that bolster the defense relationship between Belarus and Russia.



The State Department also reiterated its commitment to targeting subsidiaries of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, highlighting ongoing efforts to impede Russia's access to resources critical for its defense capabilities. These coordinated sanctions reflect the US government's strategy to intensify pressure on Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

