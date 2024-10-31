Adam Stewart Appointed To Vivid Seats’ Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or“we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the effective date of the appointment of Adam Stewart to its Board of Directors is November 1, 2024. Stewart has also been appointed to Vivid Seats' Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He joins Vivid Seats' Board with extensive and Entertainment experience, including nearly two decades at Google, where he currently serves as Vice President, Consumer, Government & Entertainment.

“We are proud to welcome Adam to Vivid Seats' Board of Directors,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO.“He is an expert in performance marketing, a seasoned technology leader, and an experienced board member. We look forward to benefiting from Adam's insight and guidance, as we continue to diversify our marketing channels while driving efficiencies and repeat orders. Given the depth of his experience, this appointment will further enhance the skillset and expertise of our esteemed Board, as we continue our focus on building shareholder value and executing our long-term growth strategy.”

“It's a privilege to join the Vivid Seats Board of Directors,” said Stewart.“As a dynamic and innovative company dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences and connecting fans with unforgettable events, I'm excited to collaborate with the Board and management team to further Vivid Seats' growth and success.”

Currently at Google, Stewart leads advertising partnerships and solutions for Google, YouTube and the Google Marketing Platform, focusing on Consumer Goods, Government, and Entertainment sectors. His previous role at Google was Industry Director of Media & Entertainment. Prior to Google, Stewart held the position of Senior Vice President at Discovery Communications, where he oversaw a national sales leadership team and shaped sales strategies for a range of networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and BBC America. He also contributes his expertise as a Board Member of Posse Los Angeles.

Stewart succeeds Tom Ehrhart, who is departing from Vivid Seats' Board after three years of exceptional service, in connection with Vivid Seats' transition to having a majority independent Board in compliance with applicable Nasdaq rules. As of November 1, 2024, following these changes, Vivid Seats will have a majority independent Board of Directors with fully independent Board committees.

Chia added,“On behalf of Vivid Seats and our Board of Directors, I would also like to take a moment to thank Tom for his countless contributions and years of dedicated service.”

Vivid Seats' Board of Directors regularly evaluates its composition to maintain diverse skillsets, backgrounds and experiences. Vivid Seats is guided by a majority-diverse leadership team and majority-diverse Board of Directors that drive ethical decision-making across the organization and direct its long-term strategy.

