Beijing Activates Alert For Air Pollution

10/31/2024 8:15:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Oct 31 (IANS) Beijing is set for a period of air pollution from Thursday to Saturday, with the city issuing an alert on Thursday for heavy pollution.
According to the municipal ecology and environment bureau, the polluted weather is due to adverse meteorological conditions, regional transmission and pollution accumulation.
It is expected that on Sunday, the air quality in Beijing will improve due to the strong cold air, Xinhua news agency reported.
Citizens are advised to stay indoors, wear masks, and promptly clean their face and exposed skin.
