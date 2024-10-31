Xiamen Airlines Wins APEX World-Class Airline Award Again, Only Chinese Airline Honored

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On October 30, local time, Xiamen was honored with the prestigious "World-Class Airline" award for the third time at the annual APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

As the only Chinese airline to make the list, Xiamen Airlines joins the ranks of ten globally renowned airlines, including KLM Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and All Nippon Airways.

Continue Reading

Furthermore, Xiamen Airlines also claimed the top individual honor of the night: the "Best Cabin Service in the World" award.

APEX, one of the most authoritative professional organizations in the global airline service industry, bases its annual awards on comprehensive evaluations using vast amounts of feedback from real passengers.

The criteria cover service quality, safety standards, and customer experience. Winning the "World-Class Airline" title signifies global recognition of an airline's professionalism and excellence, serving as a gold standard for service in the industry.

At the award ceremony, Xiamen Airlines' General Manager, Xie Bing, accepted the award and delivered a speech.

He attributed the airline's success to the trust and support of its passengers, summarizing Xiamen Airlines' service philosophy with the "3 Cs": Customer Experience, Corporate Culture, and Caring for the Earth.

Xie emphasized that Xiamen Airlines has always prioritized passenger experience, with corporate culture as its foundation, striving for excellence in both safety operations and service quality, while actively promoting sustainable development on a global scale.

For three consecutive years, Xiamen Airlines has received this prestigious international accolade, reflecting its outstanding efforts in safety, service, and sustainability.

The airline has continuously strengthened its safety management system, setting industry benchmarks with its exceptional safety record.

The award for "Best Cabin Service in the World" is largely due to Xiamen Airlines' consistent high standards in service quality.

Signature service brands such as "XiamenAir Tianji" "XiamenAir Lushang" and "Chef XiamenAir" have garnered praise from many passengers for exceeding expectations.

In recent years, Xiamen Airlines has developed a comprehensive sustainable development system that includes green fleet, green infrastructure, and green travel initiatives.

The

airline has been invited to participate in themed events hosted by the United Nations and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), where it has shared innovative practices such as the Xiamen Airlines SDGs City Crossing Race, the "United Dream" aircraft, and the "My Family" IP initiative, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED