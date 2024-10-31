(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mosquito Repellent 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.15 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

This report on the mosquito repellent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increase in number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors, increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing demand from developing countries.

This study identifies the increasing demand for natural organic repellents as one of the prime reasons driving the mosquito repellent market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for repellent bands and increase in number of advertisements, social media reach, and celebrity endorsements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The mosquito repellent market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Product



Self-applicable Others

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mosquito repellent market vendors. Also, the mosquito repellent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

