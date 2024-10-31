Cipher Mining Provides Third Quarter 2024 Business Update

Completed acquisition of Reveille data center site, which includes approvals for 70 MW and potential to expand to 200 MW, with energization targeted for 2027

Signed option agreements to purchase or lease three sites in Texas with targeted power capacity of 500 MW each, suitable for HPC or

Third Quarter 2024 Net Loss of $87m, and Adjusted Loss of $3m

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the“Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, with an update on its operations and business strategy.

“We had a very busy third quarter, especially on the corporate and business development side,” said Tyler Page, CEO.“We were delighted to close our acquisition of the Barber Lake site, which has 300 MW immediately available for energization, and more recently, we also closed on our acquisition of the Reveille site, which is approved for 70 MW and has potential to scale to 200 MW. Looking to the future, we also created a pathway to become one of the largest data center developers in the world by finalizing the purchase of options to acquire three new sites with a total cumulative power capacity of up to 1.5 GW. Cipher's active portfolio and options for development now total 2.5 GW across 10 sites.”

“We have made great progress in our discussions with hyperscalers in recent weeks as we seek our first HPC tenants while also continuing to build-out our bitcoin operations with the upgrade of our miner fleet at Odessa. Our operations and construction teams have extensive experience building tier 3 data centers, and we look forward to leveraging their broad skill sets as we expand our scope to bring on our first HPC tenants in the future.”

“Despite the headwind of record low hashprices for the bitcoin mining industry in the third quarter, our team delivered another set of solid results. The value of our Odessa power purchase agreement took a significant markdown given the passage of time and the drop in forward market prices for electricity, which contributed to the headline net loss this quarter. On an adjusted basis, our adjusted loss was nearly flat quarter-over-quarter, which we see as a testament to our low-cost unit economics given the known challenges presented to the entire industry in the first full quarter after the bitcoin halving. With our fleet upgrade at Odessa in the fourth quarter, we will be powering an extremely efficient fleet of rigs with industry-low costs for electricity, so we should be well-positioned for brighter bitcoin mining conditions going forward,” said Mr. Page.

Completed acquisition of 300 MW Barber Lake data center site

Completed acquisition of 70 MW Reveille data center site, which may be expanded to 200 MW and is well-suited for both HPC or bitcoin mining data centers

Signed options to acquire up to 1.5 GW of new sites in Texas that are also suitable for both HPC or bitcoin mining data centers

Upgrade of Odessa site bringing total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s remains on track for Q4 2024

Construction of the 300 MW data center at Black Pearl progressing well, with expected energization in Q2 2025 Q3 2024 net loss of $87 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and adjusted loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

