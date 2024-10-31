Reports from Hebrew media reveal Netanyahu made decision to postpone his son`s wedding for second time

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Hebrew reveal that Israeli Prime has made the decision to postpone his son Avner's wedding for the second time, a move prompted by increasing security concerns related to Hezbollah's activities. Originally planned for the end of November, the wedding has now been rescheduled due to the ongoing tensions in the region.



According to the Hebrew newspaper Ynet, Netanyahu's decision comes amid growing fears of potential drone strikes or other military actions from Hezbollah, leading him to reevaluate the safety risks associated with holding the wedding. The ceremony was slated for November 26 at Havat Ronit, but the family has confirmed that this date will no longer proceed as initially planned.



In private discussions, Netanyahu conveyed his view that moving forward with the wedding could pose an unnecessary threat to the safety of those attending. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing security and indicated that he had no objections to postponing the event. This decision illustrates how the current security climate in Israel is influencing personal choices for public figures.



The choice to delay the wedding underscores broader concerns regarding the safety of public gatherings in light of escalating regional tensions. As the Israeli government grapples with these complex security issues, even personal milestones like weddings are increasingly affected by external circumstances, reflecting the intricate relationship between private lives and public duty in times of crisis. The family has yet to announce a new date for Avner's wedding, leaving attendees and guests awaiting further updates.

