3Rd Test: Not Going To Sugarcoat It, Team Is Hurting After Series Defeat, Says Gambhir

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men's team is not known to mince words and with his team suffering defeats in successive Tests against New Zealand and losing its first home series in 12 years, it was clear on Thursday that the 43-year-old is not going to pick a new habit and become in his communications.

Ahead of the third and final Test against New Zealand in which his team will be trying to avoid a first-ever clean sweep by New Zealand, Gambhir refused to sugarcoat stuff and gave it as it is to his team.

Asked whether his team was hurting after losing the series to New Zealand in Pune, Gambhir said it sure was and felt it was a good thing that the team's pride had been pricked.

"See, I'm not going to sugarcoat this. Obviously, it's hurting. And it's good that it's hurting because it should hurt. Because every time you lose a game, be it at home or be it away from home, it should hurt. And that hurt will make us better. Sometimes people say that it should not hurt. But it should hurt," Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's third Test at the Wankhede.

"When you're playing for your country, what's wrong in being in that position? And the more, especially for the youngsters, it's hurting them, I'm sure they're going to push themselves to keep getting better because that is exactly what we want them to be. Pushing themselves every day to be a better cricketer, and to do something special because if we have results like what we had in Kanpur (in the second Test against Bangladesh), then we might as well have results like this and take that hurt and keep moving forward," added Gambhir.

Gambhir's tenure as head coach of the Indian team started on a disappointing note with India losing a white-ball series in Sri Lanka after many years. The team returned to winning ways in the Test series against Bangladesh and impressed everyone with their approach in the second Test at Kanpur where it put on display its ultra-aggressive approach to the game and won the match despite losing nearly three days to inclement weather.

Asked which areas of the game his team needs to iron out for the third Test, Gambhir said players have to work on all areas.

"Look, at the moment, everything because when you don't get the results, obviously you want to iron out everything. And I'm not going to say that obviously the batters have let down, or the bowlers haven't and all that stuff. It's the combination. We win together, we lose together. As simple as it can get. 11 people walk onto the field, they win together, and they lose together. And people in the dressing room as well.

"So, I think it's about scoring runs and trying to take 20 wickets. As simple as it can get. I can't be saying the batters have let us down and all that stuff. I think everyone has a responsibility and everyone should take up that responsibility. From the coach to the entire support staff and the players," said Gambhir.

The coach said that the sole aim of his team in the third Test at Wankhede will be to win the match and avoid a 0-3 clean sweep by the Black Caps.

He said his team will go for a win in the inconsequential match as far as winning or losing the series is concerned and added that they will continue to play aggressive cricket.

Despite being shot out by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who picked up 13 wickets in the match, on a turning track in Pune, Gambhir rejected the notion that the Indian team is struggling to play spin bowling on a pitch assisting the spinners.

"I don't think that our skill of playing against spin has gone down. Have to credit where it is due. Have to give credit to New Zealand as they have bowled well," said Gambhir.