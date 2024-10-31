Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation's Ban On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's ban on the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) inside the Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi described this action as a crime against humanity and a blatant challenge to all international resolutions and laws related to the protection of Palestinian refugees.

He stressed the important and major role of UNRWA, which provides aid and relief to about 6.4 million Palestinian refugees, including two million refugees in Gaza Strip who are exposed to unprecedented aggression and starvation.

Al-Yamahi called on the international community, the UN Security Council, international bodies and human rights organizations to take immediate and urgent action to pressure the Israeli occupation to reverse this decision and support the agency to continue to play its role in providing basic and necessary services to Palestinian refugees. (end)

