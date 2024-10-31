Bridgestone Launches BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 Premium Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas

(Bridgestone) today announced that the launch of the BATTLAX TOURING T33, a new sport touring radial motorcycle tire, is scheduled for January 2025.

Bridgestone's new BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 tire offers increased mileage while delivering reliable handling performance.

Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 Rear Tire

Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 Front Tire

The BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 is a next-generation sport touring tire that maintains the touring performance of its predecessor, the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32, while improving its mileage by 47%1. The latest addition to the BATTLAX tire family maintains the high-level wet performance of the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32, while building on its predecessor's performance in the dry, with more secure handling.

This tire employs a newly designed compound together with an optimized tread pattern and construction to increase mileage while delivering reliable handling performance. These features help alleviate the concerns that might be felt during long-distance riding to support the joy of touring.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture, offering a sense of peace of mind by advancing a global premium niche strategy utilizing Dan-Totsu2 products like its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"3 and to provide "Riding Excitement" both now and in the future.

To achieve its performance enhancements, the Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 applies a host of new technologies. Both the front and rear benefit from a new pattern design, with optimized land-sea ratio and pattern stiffness, alongside a continuation of the T32 shape for confident grip, stability and handling. The front tire applies a new cross belt, while the rear adopts an MS belt-both engineered with a flexible construction and suitable for light and heavy bikes. The rear tire has been engineered with a newly-developed compound, applying a high-strength, wear resistant polymer that helps to prevent the polymer chain scission.

The Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33's mileage improvement over the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 is enabled by a combination of its new compound, pattern and construction, all leading to a reduction in the tire's contact patch slippage area.

The new Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T33 will be available at launch across four sizes in the front and six in the rear, with five additional sizes available in 2026.