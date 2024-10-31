Sheikha Alya, UN Official Discuss Middle East Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with Under-Secretary-General for and Peacebuilding Affairs H E Rosemary DiCarlo, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The meeting addressed ways of bolstering joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East. The meeting touched on the need to leverage the positive momentum created by the success of the third Doha Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, and to build on its outcome in the fourth meeting to be held in Doha.