Israeli Army Says Killed Senior Hamas Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 2 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it has killed Izz al-Din Kassab, a member of Hamas' bureau and head of its relations and coordination with other factions within the Gaza Strip.

The statement noted that Kassab was killed in an in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, based on intelligence from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Kassab was a significant source of power and, by virtue of his role, was responsible for the organization's strategic and military relations with other factions in the Gaza Strip," the statement read. "He held the authority to direct the execution of terror attacks against Israel."

It added that Kassab was one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza. His assistant, Ayman Ayesh, was also killed in the airstrike.

Hamas has not confirmed Kassab's death.