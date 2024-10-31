US Envoy For Sudan Embarks On Tour To Discuss Conflict In African Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- US Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello Travels is embarking on a tour to Kenya, Uganda, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in yet another bid to end conflict in Sudan, where hostilities have been ongoing between the and the Rapid Support Force since April 2023.

The State Department, in a statemennt late Wednesday, said Perriello, whose tour began on October 30, would be meeting with Sudanese civil society leaders and officials from the host countries, as well as with multilateral leaders.

He, it added, would emphasize need for immediate humanitarian access into and within all regions of Sudan, the importance of civilian protection and the urgency of all efforts to end the war.

Perriello would reaffirm the US government's continued commitment to supporting a transition to civilian governance that allows the Sudanese people to shape their political future, it added.

The conflict between the Sudanese Army and the RSF failed to cease after negotiations aimed to reach a political agreement collapsed. One of the agreement's articles is merging the RSF into the army in a specific timetable to pave way for the formation of a civilian government. (end)

