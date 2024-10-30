EQT Acquires Leading Saas Talent Solutions Provider Pageup To Accelerate Global Expansion And Product Innovation



PageUp will leverage EQT's expertise to accelerate international expansion and drive product innovation in talent management software.

EQT's builds on PageUp's strong track record of expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The partnership reinforces EQT's commitment to supporting high-growth software businesses in Asia Pacific and international markets.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT and PageUp Group today announced that EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization, has acquired Australian-founded PageUp, a global leader in SaaS talent acquisition, recruitment marketing, and talent management solutions

from existing majority owners, Battery Ventures.

The deal will enable PageUp to leverage EQT's deep expertise in scaling high-growth global technology businesses to capture greater opportunities in the talent management software space, accelerate its international expansion, and enhance product innovation.

Founded in 1997, PageUp now delivers its cutting-edge talent acquisition and recruitment marketing software to top-tier corporates, universities, hospitals, and public-sector customers worldwide via offices in Australia, North America, and Europe. PageUp's product suite powers the end-to-end talent management of global brands such as Flight Centre Travel Group, Ramsay Healthcare Australia, Bank of Ireland, Boston Medical Centre, and University of North Texas Systems.

EQT's investment, through its BPEA Fund VIII ("EQT Private Capital Asia"), builds on PageUp's operating momentum in achieving substantial organic and acquisition-led growth in recent years. This has included the acquisitions of Clinch in 2019 and eArcu and PathMotion in 2021. With EQT's investment and strategic backing, PageUp will accelerate its expansion into priority international markets and deepen its offering in key sectors and verticals.

PageUp represents EQT's latest investment in the Human Capital Management ("HCM") software sector, which it views as an attractive and dynamic segment as HR professionals leverage technology to meet the challenges of attracting and retaining an evolving global workforce. PageUp adds to EQT's global portfolio of investments in HCM software businesses across strategies, which includes Peakon, Unmind, Hume, Sana Labs, and HRBrain.

The investment further builds on EQT's experience supporting market-leading Asia Pacific-based software businesses to capture global market opportunities. EQT will work with PageUp to construct a board of HR technology veterans from members of EQT's industrial advisor network, pursue targeted inorganic growth opportunities in key markets worldwide, and accelerate the company's AI product roadmap with help from EQT Digital.

Nicholas Macksey, Partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said: "PageUp's impressive track record of innovation and growth makes it a standout leader in the talent management space. We are excited to partner with PageUp at this defining moment for the company. We look forward to leveraging EQT's global reach and sector expertise to accelerate PageUp's international expansion and amplify its product innovation, particularly in dynamic, high-growth markets. As the human capital management landscape rapidly evolves, we are committed to helping PageUp unlock new opportunities for its clients worldwide. This investment reinforces EQT's strength in supporting software businesses that align with our core investment themes, allowing us to apply our deep expertise to foster innovation and drive impact in key industries."

Following the successful completion of the transaction, Mark Rice has announced his intention to retire as CEO of PageUp. Over 13 years (initially as COO/CFO and as CEO for the last six years), Mark has led the Group's dynamic and profitable growth and driven its international expansion both organically and through several successful acquisitions.

Commenting on the successful acquisition and his decision to retire as CEO, PageUp Group's outgoing CEO Mark Rice said: "EQT's investment is a ringing endorsement of our business and the significant opportunities for market and product expansion ahead. After 13 years leading the business, and with EQT's investment now secured, I have decided that now is the right time for me to retire as CEO, safe in the knowledge the company I have helped build is in safe hands. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at PageUp as a team and this decision was made easier knowing the business is well-positioned with supportive partners for its next phase of growth."

Mark will oversee a transition period with incoming CEO Eric Lochner. Eric has over 25 years of leadership experience scaling SaaS companies globally, most notably HR Tech companies Kenexa, Achievers, and Careerbuilder. Eric Lochner said : "Under Mark's stewardship, PageUp has gone from strength to strength. I am delighted to have accepted the opportunity to step into the CEO role and look forward to working with our new partners in transforming our clients' hiring experiences and empowering individuals to find opportunities where they are happy, engaged, and fulfilled. With EQT's expertise and support, we'll accelerate our strategy with increased focus on customer experience and innovation, including the continued integration of responsible AI to rapidly evolve our platform and enhance the automation of talent management."

William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to PageUp Group on this transaction. Barclays and Barrenjoey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to EQT on this transaction.



