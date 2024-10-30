GONGQINGCHENG,

China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In Gongqingcheng, there is an intangible heritage called Tan Hua Fragrance, a kind of Chinese traditional fragrance. According to Lu Linlin, the inheritor of the Tan Hua Fragrance, it named after one of her ancestors, who was a 'Tan Hua' (The third highest rank in imperial examinations). It's said that on his way to the capital city for the imperial examination, he made a sachet with mugwort and peppermint which had the effects of calming the mind and repelling mosquitoes. People said that he became a'Tan Hua' because of this sachet, so the recipe and story have been passed down through generations.

A bond forged through the fragrance

The Tan Hua Fragrance is an intangible cultural heritage of Gongqingcheng City. It has products such as sachets, incense sticks, incense tablets, and scented ointments, blending traditional fragrance formulas with modern recipes.

"Exploring the Fragrance" as a common thread weaves through two realms, blending cultures and strengthening friendships with such warmth.

Tomas from Paris, a famous city has big fashion industry. As we all know, the French perfume are very famous. Tomas came to Gongqingcheng City, and try to "Exploring the Fragrance" here.

What kind of fusion and interaction will occur when Gongqingcheng City's intangible cultural heritage "Exploring the Fragrance" meets French perfume culture? And what aspirations and visions will be shared when Chinese and French friends compose their friendship together? Let us meet through the medium of fragrance and continue to write new chapters in the story of Sino-French friendship through cultural exchanges.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

