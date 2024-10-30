Campaigns Zydus Wellness Launches Ayurvedic Drink: Complan Immuno-Gro For Immunity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Complan Immuno-Gro has launched a new TV commercial in Tamil Nadu, featuring renowned South Indian Sneha, highlighting the drink's benefits and appeal.



Zydus Wellness, a prominent FMCG company, has expanded its product offerings under the Complan brand with the pilot launch of an immunity-boosting drink called Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu. This innovative drink is specifically designed to enhance immunity while supporting the growth and memory development of children. Complan Immuno-Gro is formulated with a unique blend of more than 20 Ayurvedic herbs, including Amla, Ashwagandha, and Brahmi. Studies have shown that a weak immune system can lead to growth and developmental delays, as well as other illnesses. Complan Immuno-Gro aims to address these issues by providing specialized benefits to strengthen children's immune systems against common illnesses.



The nutrition drinks category in Tamil Nadu is robust, valued at approximately ?940 Crore. Seasonal changes, which often impact children's immunity, have driven an increased consumer demand for natural immunity-boosting products. Zydus Wellness has strategically entered the Ayurvedic segment with Complan Immuno-Gro. This pilot launch is one of several new product introductions the company has planned for the coming months.



Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, stated,“There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children's immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha's association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being among mothers.”



To promote the launch, Complan Immuno-Gro has unveiled a new television commercial in Tamil Nadu, featuring famous South Indian actress Sneha. The commercial addresses the issue of low immunity levels in children, which can lead to various illnesses, especially during the monsoon season. In the advertisement, a concerned mother keeps her child from playing in the rain to ensure his safety and health. Sneha then articulates the need for Complan Immuno-Gro as an immunity-focused solution for children, drawing from the mother's concern for her child's well-being.



Campaigns



Zydus Wellness launches ayurvedic drink: Complan Immuno-Gro for immunity

Complan Immuno-Gro has launched a new TV commercial in Tamil Nadu, featuring renowned South Indian actress Sneha, highlighting the drink's benefits and appeal.







Company :-Complan

User :- Priya Dhote

Email :...

Url :-