The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Steven Lorch As A Pinnacle Life Member

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Steven

Lorch is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Cardiology.

Dr. Lorch attended Emory University in Atlanta where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He earned a medical degree from Emory University, School of Medicine; completed a residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital; a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University/St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Board-certified in pediatric cardiology, Dr. Lorch explained that as a pediatric cardiologist, he sees infants, young children, and adolescents on an outpatient basis. He treats children for cardiac abnormalities, heart murmurs, tachycardia, and palpitations and works closely with the families and parents of these children, educating them on their conditions.

A proven professional, Dr. Lorch specializes in caring for fetuses, infants, children and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities. He is experienced in both inpatient and outpatient settings and explained that the scope of conditions cared for by pediatric cardiologists is large and includes congenital heart defects; heart muscle disorders; rhythm disturbances; and hypertension. He said that pediatric cardiology is a medical specialty that involves the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of congenital (present at birth) and acquired cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) problems of the fetus, infant, child, adolescent, and young adults. Pediatric cardiologists, like Dr. Lorch, diagnose and treat children with heart conditions before they are born; through childhood; and into adulthood.

His clinical interests include pediatric and congenital heart disease, fetal echocardiography, and preventive cardiology. Dedicated to professional networking and staying abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Lorch is affiliated with Woman's Hospital of Texas; Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center; Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital; Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital; Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital; and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Prior to his post at Pediatrix Cardiology of Houston, Dr. Lorch served as assistant head of the Pediatric Echocardiography Laboratory at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) and explained that the mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

The doctor is a member of the American Society of Echocardiography; American College of Cardiology; Harris County Medical Society; Texas Medical Association. When considering his success, Dr. Lorch notes that his mentors include Achiau Ludomirsky, MD who was his mentor and division director in St. Louis.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Lorch is a parent volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 55 in Houston. He has been married to Mrs. Clare Gentry for 22 years and they have one son and daughter.

