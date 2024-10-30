Catherine Bell And Russ Hudson Team Up For Groundbreaking Book On The Enneagram And Creativity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Renowned authors & Enneagram experts, Catherine Bell & Russ Hudson, announce their upcoming collaboration, Creativity & The Enneagram for release in fall 2025.

- Catherine BellCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned authors and Enneagram experts, Catherine Bell and Russ Hudson, are excited to announce their upcoming collaboration, Creativity and The Enneagram set for release in the fall of 2025.This insightful new book delves into the profound connections between the mystery, art, and science of creativity and the ancient wisdom of the Enneagram, offering readers a fresh perspective on how to unlock their creative potential.Catherine Bell, the visionary founder and best selling author of The Awakened Company, has joined forces with Russ Hudson, one of the foremost authorities on the Enneagram and author of the best-selling Wisdom of the Enneagram. Together, they explore how understanding the Enneagram's nine personality types can ignite the creative spark within each individual, regardless of their field or medium.“Our hope with this book is to empower people to connect more deeply with their own creative energy,” says Catherine Bell.“By integrating the Enneagram's insights, we provide a unique roadmap for readers to break through creative blocks and discover new ways of expressing themselves.”She adds,“Creativity is a universal language, and the Enneagram serves as a powerful tool to access the deeper currents of our imagination. This book is about helping people to understand themselves better so that they can fully engage with the creative process.”Creativity and the Enneagram blends practical exercises, real-world examples, and thought-provoking insights to make the Enneagram accessible to both newcomers and long-time enthusiasts. With a focus on fostering authentic creativity, Bell and Hudson offer readers a transformative journey into the heart of self-expression.They will be interviewing people from all around the world on their experience with Creativity. If you know of someone amazing to be interviewed for their book, please let us know.About Catherine Bell:Catherine Bell is a celebrated author, leadership advisor, and founder of The Awakened Company, a business that redefines how organizations operate by fostering culture and consciousness. The Awakened Company is a boutique executive development company. Her work is dedicated to helping leaders create sustainable, thriving workplaces and to inspire positive change in the world.About Russ Hudson:Russ Hudson is a leading voice in the study and practice of the Enneagram, co-authoring numerous bestsellers, including The Wisdom of the Enneagram. With over three decades of experience, Russ is known for his deep and integrative approach to the Enneagram, helping individuals and organizations reach their highest potential.About The Awakened Company:The Awakened Company is a boutique executive development company that aligns with thought leaders in organizations. Through their various services, they have helped numerous leaders build successful companies.With the help of The Awakened Company system and with the help of numerous speaking services, consulting services on things such as leadership, corporate culture, relationships, and their Awakened Company Certification, webinars, and partnerships, they have helped thousands of leaders and hundreds of businesses outperform their competitors in an impactful way. They have also just launched a refreshed website.Sign up to The Awakened Company Newsletter to receive updates on the book and actionable leadership insights that you can apply right away to improve your organization:For more information on Creativity and The Enneagram or to schedule an interview with Catherine Bell, please contact Sherilyn Sandford at ...

