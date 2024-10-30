Kashi And Mathura Should Shine Like Ayodhya: CM Yogi At Ayodhya Deepotsav

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Kashi and Mathura should also shine like Ayodhya.

Addressing a programme organised at Ramkatha Park under Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said that the BJP's double-engine has delivered on all its promises for Ayodhya and now it's Ayodhya's turn once again to reciprocate indicating towards Assembly bypolls.

He added that Mother Sita's 'Agni Pariksha' should not be repeated. "We need to move beyond this curse," he said.

Reflecting on the commitment fulfilled, CM Yogi recalled the sacrifices made by three and a half lakh people who sacrificed their lives with the sole desire of seeing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Their vision has been realised," he said, as Lord Ram is now seated again in Ayodhya, making this the first Deepotsav following his enthronement."

The Chief Minister pointed out that while earlier promises were spoken about, they have now been fulfilled, transforming Ayodhya into a city illuminated and revived. Before 2017, Ayodhya faced a lack of basic infrastructure, with poor roads, dark ghats, and neglected temples.

Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh, as the most populous state in India, plays a crucial role in the country's progress.

He mentioned that the government is organising continuous programmes in significant cultural sites like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Koshambi, and Kushinagar to foster a blend of heritage and development.

The CM assured that the double-engine government is committed to the upliftment of Naimisharanya and the development of Shuktirtha, focusing on health, education, employment, and security.

He further said that when Bajrang Bali's mace falls on major criminals and mafias, they face consequences akin to the demons Khar and Dushan.

He emphasised that the systems established in Ayodhya should be replicated in Kashi and Mathura, as the government takes steps to ensure development, eradicate poverty, and alleviate suffering across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed pride in India's democratic values, stating that on January 22, Sanatanists worldwide acknowledged the significance of democracy in Ayodhya.

He highlighted Ayodhya as a unique example of how judicial decisions are effectively implemented. Citing Lord Ram's deep connection to Awadhpuri as his birthplace, he criticised those who questioned the existence of God, emphasising that such doubts reflect on their faith and heritage.

Speaking about Sanatan Dharma, CM Yogi highlighted its role in embracing all humanity without harming anyone, saying,“Sanatan Dharma has welcomed every faith and helped all in adversity.” He criticised political agendas that question Sanatan Dharma under the guise of secularism, stating that such politics foster division.

He vowed that any force attempting to obstruct Sanatan Dharma or development in Ayodhya would face the same fate as the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. He said,“We will not rest until Ram's work is completed and until all obstacles to Sanatan Dharma are removed.”