Schools In Chahar Bulok District Sans Buildings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some students in the Chahar Bulok district of northern Balkh province have complained about the shortage of teachers and non-availability of school buildings and drinking water.

Lutfullah, a student of Imam Fakhruddin Razi School in the Shaitai village, told Pajhwok Afghan News their school is without a building and faced with a shortage of teachers.

He said:“We have a shortage of teachers, the number of teachers should be increased, we want water wells and school buildings to be built, because we study under tents in hot and cold weather.”

