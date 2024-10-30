Schools In Chahar Bulok District Sans Buildings
MAAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some students in the Chahar Bulok district of northern Balkh province have complained about the shortage of teachers and non-availability of school buildings and drinking water.
Lutfullah, a student of Imam Fakhruddin Razi School in the Shaitai village, told Pajhwok Afghan News their school is without a building and faced with a shortage of teachers.
He said:“We have a shortage of teachers, the number of teachers should be increased, we want water wells and school buildings to be built, because we study under tents in hot and cold weather.”
