Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Kosovo's Minister Of Defense
Date
10/30/2024 2:01:54 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met on Wednesday with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo HE Ejup Maqedonci, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest. They also discussed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.
The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.
