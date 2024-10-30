HAIKUBOX NAMED TO TIME's LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Mann, PhD, Haikubox founderSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions , which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an application process. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.The article notes,“The corded device gives birdwatchers a handy tool to keep track of every bird that nears their home. Plus, the cumulative data being collected can give new clarity on bird migrations.”“Haikubox is excited to be recognized by TIME in the Outdoors category,” notes David Mann, PhD, Haikubox founder.“We believe that helping people connect with nature and their backyard birds is not only a great stress reliever, but also benefits the environment when people realize the diversity right outside their windows. They get a greater appreciation for those birds that might not visit feeders but can be heard all around them. And their participation will fuel future scientific studies.”See the full list of winners here: time/best-inventions-2024About HaikuboxHaikubox is the AI-enabled, Wi-Fi-connected device that automatically and continuously identifies birds using their sounds. Like a haiku poem which evokes nature and seasonal change, each Haikubox carefully observes and records nature's beauty and seasonality.With Haikubox, birdwatchers can effortlessly“bird by ear,” an important birdwatching skill since many birds are camouflaged or don't visit feeders. Operating 24/7, even when a birdwatcher isn't actively seeking birds, a Haikubox is always listening. This full-time operation allows users to know when birds are visiting, including owls at midnight or migrating birds making a stopover visit, and they can set up customizable, real-time alerts so they can get outside to see these special birds. Each Haikubox uses proprietary AI and algorithms to identify bird songs and calls, and this“Shazam for birdsong” shares what it learns via an intuitive and easy to use smartphone app or website. Haikubox owners can listen to recordings of their birds, check data visualizations on when each species visits, and save, download and share with family and friends, making it a great birdwatching tool or gift for any bird lover.Haikubox owners also join the larger Haikubox network of listening stations, becoming part of a community science project. As one node in a growing passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) network, Haikubox owners contribute valuable bird behavior data that can fuel future scientific research.In a time when technology often pulls us away from the natural world, Haikubox does the opposite – it fosters a deeper connection to it. By combining AI technology with a love for the environment, Haikubox helps people engage with nature in a modern and educational way.

Rita Tennyson

Orca Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.