Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Sets Two Records With Over 25 Lakh Diyas And 1,121 People Performing Aarti

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 30 (IANS) In the first Deepotsav after the consecration of the Temple this January, Ayodhya on Wednesday set yet another record as over 25 lakh diyas were lit on the of the Saryu River.

During Deepotsav 2024, a record-breaking 25,12,585 diyas lit up the city -- surpassing last year's count of 22.23 lakh -- and 1,121 Vedacharyas jointly performed the Sarayu aarti, setting another milestone.

Chief Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Deepotsav 2024 by lighting lamps at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya.

As soon as the scheduled time of lighting the diyas began, 25,12,585 diyas were lit one by one amid the chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram'. With the announcement of the record by the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, the whole of Ayodhya resounded with the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

This milestone was confirmed by a Guinness World Records representative after drone calculations.

“Under the leadership of Yogi Government, teachers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and its affiliated colleges, teachers and students of inter colleges, voluntary organisations, saints, local public representatives, local administration, tourism-culture ministry etc. also played a big role in creating the record,” UP government said in a statement.

During the event, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, among others, were present.

“Since initiating Deepotsav in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened Ayodhya's connection with his Gorakshapeeth lineage, enriching the festival year after year. In his two terms, Deepotsav has flourished, illuminating Ayodhya with both lights and devotion, endearing the Chief Minister further to the people,” the UP government said.

“The progression of Deepotsav records speaks for itself: 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017, 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023. This year, over 25.12 lakh diyas were lit, symbolising the prosperity and growing pride of the state under the Yogi government,” the government added.