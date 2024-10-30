Rudyru$H Teams Up With Reggae Legend Junior Reid For New Single 'Exodus'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bronx-based artist and multi-genre visionary RudyRu$h has released his highly anticipated single, "Exodus," featuring reggae legend Junior Reid. This collaboration blends the vibrant sounds of reggae and dancehall with contemporary styles, marking a major milestone for both artists.Listen to“Exodus” --"Exodus" represents more than just a musical track; it is the result of a deep-rooted creative connection between myself and Junior Reid, one that we've been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time," said RudyRu$h. "It's a powerful anthem about freedom, unity, and empowerment."Both artists bring their unique talents to this project. RudyRu$h, known for his genre-blending style that draws from dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and pop, has made a name for himself as a versatile artist and producer. His ability to merge different musical influences mirrors the expansive, multicultural energy of his home base in the Bronx.Meanwhile, Junior Reid, celebrated for his iconic contributions to reggae music and social justice through hits like "One Blood," adds his signature vocals to "Exodus." Reid's message of resilience and unity echoes throughout the track, reflecting his lifelong commitment to using music as a force for positive change."I'm honored to work with Rudy on this project," said Junior Reid. "Music has always been a bridge between cultures, and 'Exodus' continues that tradition by uniting the sounds of reggae, dancehall, and modern music. This collaboration is all about bringing people together.""Exodus" is a thrilling fusion of classic reggae rhythms and modern beats, a celebration of both artists' musical roots while pushing the genre forward. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms, further solidifying RudyRu$h's growing influence in the Bronx music scene and beyond. To add to the excitement of the release, Rudy has planned a double drop with single“Casamigos” featuring KELLV.For more information or to arrange interviews with RudyRu$h or Junior Reid, please contact Marie Driven Theodore via email.About RudyRu$h (IG: @iamrudyrush | Website: offdabloc)RudyRu$h is a Bronx-based artist and CEO of OffDaBlock Records. Known for his genre-bending musical style, he draws inspiration from a wide range of influences, spanning dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and pop. Through his artistry and production work, RudyRu$h has become a driving force in the Bronx's dynamic music scene.About Junior ReidJunior Reid is a reggae icon recognized for his work with Black Uhuru and numerous solo hits, including the globally acclaimed "One Blood." A pioneer of reggae and a voice for social justice, Reid continues to promote messages of unity, peace, and resilience through his music.###

