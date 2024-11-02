Fire Breaks Out At Three-Storey Building In Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 3 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a three-storeyed building in the Khora area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, with no casualties reported in the incident, a fire official said.

After receiving information about the incident that occurred at Ahilyabai Chowk, four fire brigade reached the spot and started dousing the fire, said Rahul Pal, Ghaziabad's Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

It has been reported that the work of making photo frames was being done on the ground floor of the building.

As fire broke out in the building, the fire was so intense that people living in the houses surrounding it were immediately evacuated to control the fire, Pal added

Around 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to control the fire, the CFO said.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a factory in the Sahibabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, thick clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing from the area. Several fire brigade teams were currently at the scene, working to control the blaze. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Upon receiving information about the incident, seven fire engines arrived at the location.

During the operation, firefighters rescued a person who had been trapped on the roof.

Additional fire engines were also called from nearby districts to assist.

According to reports, the Fire department received information about a large fire at a home appliance manufacturing company located in Site 2, Harsh Compound, Sahibabad.

The factory primarily produces coolers, and the flames spread rapidly, affecting an adjacent factory as well.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Paul said that fire engines from Ghaziabad, Noida, and Hapur were deployed to the scene, with about seven to eight vehicles already in operation.

The Fire department is working to contain the blaze from all sides, though firefighters are facing significant challenges in controlling the spread.