Alignment Health Plan Named A “Best” Medicare Advantage Insurer In Nevada By U.S. News & World Report

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Plan , an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, has been named to U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage (MA) Honor Roll in Nevada. With nearly 100 MA plans available in Nevada, Alignment is one of only 5 MA insurers in the state to earn the“Best” ranking badge , which recognizes insurers with a U.S. News rating above 3.8 on a 5-point scale.1

To calculate its 2025 rankings, U.S. News & World Report consulted with more than 30 Medicare experts to identify and weigh the most important quality measures for Medicare Advantage consumers and applied these weights to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) 2025 star ratings and then adjusted for enrollment.

“We're thrilled to be recognized in Nevada as a 'Best' MA insurer by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of Alignment Health.“Our high star ratings from CMS reflect our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible plans that meet the unique needs of our Nevada members. As Medicare beneficiaries evaluate their options this annual enrollment period, we're focused on helping them find plans that fit their lifestyle and health goals.”

In 2025, Alignment is offering four HMO plans, including chronic condition and dual-eligible special needs plans (SNPs), in Clark and Washoe counties, available to more than 500,000 Medicare-eligible seniors.2 Members who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) will have access to the company's 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge for health-related questions, scheduling medical appointments and arranging transportation at no additional cost.

Key highlights of Alignment's Nevada plans:



$0 copay for Part D generic prescription drugs on its Platinum + Instacart (HMO) and smartHMO plans, which earned 5 out of 5 stars from CMS in 2025.3

Its $0 premium Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP) – a 4-star rated plan in 2025 – for members with a qualifying chronic condition, which offers monthly allowances for eligible over-the-counter items, groceries, gas and utilities, and home safety modifications. The ONE/el ÚNICO (HMO D-SNP) for members enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid, providing enhanced care coordination and additional benefits beyond what is typically offered by Medicaid or original Medicare alone.

In addition to Nevada, Alignment offers a diverse range of 2025 product offerings, benefits and services in select counties in Arizona, California, North Carolina and Texas. To learn more, visit .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAR. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

