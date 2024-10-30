Visit The Deetz Residence From Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Take in the famous Deetz residence and Create with a capital C - but beware The Afterlife

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to be transported into the quirky, spooky world of Beetlejuice? Airbnb has just unveiled their ghoulish“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” icon experience, allowing fans to step into the eerie world of the Deetz family. Recently, Ali Killam, Communications Lead at Airbnb, conducted a satellite tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to give a sneak peek into this one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure and what makes it the ultimate spooky season experience.

It's showtime! More than 30 years after her first haunted soiree, Delia Deetz is hosting again – and she's still the (after)life of the party.

Take in Delia's extraordinary home during this otherworldly experience at the famed Deetz residence just as she left it – shrouded in a black mourning veil for her beloved husband and full of memories, her esteemed artwork, ghosts and a portal to The Afterlife.

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it's only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home,” said Delia.“So, come admire my life's work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave. Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!”

About the experience

Delia cordially invites guests to her home to celebrate her unmatched artistic brilliance during ten three-hour bookings, taking place November 16 to 27 for up to six guests each . Here's what you can expect:



Upon your arrival, her (after)lifelong assistant will usher you inside. Feel free to wander and soak in the glory of Delia's ingenuity and exquisite artwork. You never know what you'll find.

If you choose to go knocking around the attic, at least admire the Maitlands' model of Winter River. Even Delia must admit it's impressive (although a bit dreary).

If you choose to say HIS name, don't be surprised if some really strange things happen. You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased.

Once you get through the Waiting Room, you'll find yourself in a disorienting hallway. Peek through the keyholes, but don't open any doors unless you want to be eaten by sandworms or wind up in that demon's favorite haunt, Dante's Inferno.

After your otherworldly escapades, Delia has arranged an unforgettable art class where you'll unleash your collective fears. Delia's assistant will shoo you from the house before it gets too late. Due to some recent ... “spiritual difficulties,” it's best if you don't stay overnight. Don't worry, they've found a lovely Airbnb for you nearby.



How to request to book

Ghost hunters, art enthusiasts, and lifelong fans can request to booki and learn more about all Icons at airbnb.com/beetlejuice .

The booking request period opens on October 23 at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET and closes on November 4 at 11:59 PM PT for ten three-hour bookings, for up to six guests each. Those requesting must be 18+ to book and their accompanying guests must be 13+. All guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

Guests who book Haunt the Beetlejuice House also receive a one-night stay at an Airbnb listing in neighboring Princeton, New Jersey at no additional cost. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Princeton, New Jersey.

And don't miss Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning Beetlejuice by creative visionary Tim Burton. See the Warner Bros. Pictures' box office hit, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in theaters and available to own on Digital now.

i Brought to you by Airbnb. There is no cost to submit a request. See full rules for terms, including age and geographic eligibility, and how data is used.

