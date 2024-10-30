Blue Fusion And Horse Soldier Bourbon Announce Inaugural Special Operations Tailgate At The 2024 Army-Navy Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rock Out with AC/DC Tribute Band, SOF Teammates, Veterans, and Advocates While Supporting Veteran Mental Initiatives!

- Founder of Blue Fusion and retired Green Beret Sergeant MajorFAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Fusion Technologies is proud to co-sponsor the first-ever Special Operations Tailgate with Horse Soldier Bourbon at the 2024 Army-Navy Game, taking place on December 14th at Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders. This premier event is set to unite Special Operations teams from all branches of service alongside community supporters and partners.This year's Army-Navy Game is especially significant, with both teams undefeated (as of this writing), making it a thrilling environment for operators and alumni to reconnect and cheer for their teams. Our tailgate aims to raise awareness for mental health issues facing veterans, particularly those related to Repeated Blast Exposure (RBE) and Repeated Head Impacts (RHI).All proceeds will benefit The Mac Parkman Foundation and Team American Freedom. The Mac Parkman Foundation focuses on enhancing mental health support for veterans through education, critical research, and community outreach, while Team American Freedom is dedicated to aiding the transition of Special Operations Soldiers into civilian life.Attendees can look forward to a live performance by Razor's Edge, one of the nation's leading AC/DC tribute bands, who have entertained at previous Army-Navy games and other high-profile events. The tailgate will also feature food, beverages, and an opportunity for attendees to engage with fellow veterans, non-profit organizations, and corporate sponsors. Tickets and donations can be made by visiting Army-vs-Navy-SOF-Tailgate .“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Washington Commanders for their generous support in providing the venue for this impactful event,” said Bruce Parkman, Founder of Blue Fusion and a retired Green Beret Sergeant Major.“After over two decades of combat, it's time to address the continuous, pressing issues of veteran mental health and create actionable pathways for support and recovery.”With over 150,000 veterans lost to suicide, understanding the silent crises we face with RBE and RHI is essential. Every dollar raised will provide vital education, screening, and treatment programs to enhance brain health and veteran wellness, ultimately striving to reduce veteran suicide.The tailgate will commence at 9 AM and continue until the game's conclusion, with donations collected to support mental health advocacy, research, and outreach programs dedicated to Special Operations Forces and the veteran community.About Blue Fusion TechnologiesBlue Fusion Technologies is dedicated to advancing operational intelligence through real-time data access and intuitive analytics solutions. Its patented software empowers professionals in various sectors to make efficient, data-driven decisions. With a focus on enhancing intelligence analysis and decision-making, Blue Fusion serves agencies, governments, military, and law enforcement worldwide, addressing the evolving challenges in data access, management, and analysis.About The Mac Parkman FoundationThe Mac Parkman Foundation is dedicated to improving mental health support for veterans and their families through education, advocacy, and community outreach. Founded in honor of Mac Parkman, the foundation addresses the long-term impacts of brain injuries in veterans and adolescent athletes.

