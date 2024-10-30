‘Customer Ek, Bill Anek': Spice Money's Bharat Connect Campaign Set to Empower Rural Communities This Diwali

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, October 30, 2024 – Spice Money (a subsidiary of DiGiSPICE Technologies), India’s pioneering rural fintech revolutionizing the way Bharat banks, is proud to announce the launch of its Bharat Connect (formerly known as BBPS) campaign titled "Customer Ek, Bill Anek." This initiative is a significant step towards empowering their Adhikaris (merchants) while providing accessible bill payment services for rural India. As India’s leading assisted Bharat Connect network, Spice Money is constantly innovating to expand financial inclusion across the country. The campaign capitalizes on the festive spirit of Diwali to educate and engage the rural community as a whole.



The objective of this campaign is to on-board all active counters to utilize the Bharat Connect platform for streamlining the bill payment processes. Also, Spice Money aims to increase multi-biller services adoption by educating Adhikaris about the potential benefits of maximizing transaction volumes. This initiative is designed to grow the size of Adhikari counters and boost customer engagement by encouraging them to pay multiple bills in a single visit, thus, bringing convenience to their lives.



By positioning Bharat Connect as a one-stop solution for bill payments ranging from mobile recharges, DTH services, and loan EMIs to utility bills and FASTag recharges, the campaign is set to target over 4,00,000 Adhikari counters to maximise their earnings by boosting the number of transactions they facilitate. In the past three months, an average of 1,00,000 Adhikaris have processed approximately 21.7 lakh transactions valuing at 450 crores on the Bharat Connect platform. Spice Money has observed a significant increase in digital bill payment services in rural areas, with electricity bill payments leading the transaction categories, followed by mobile recharges, FASTag payments, and booking services.



The campaign is being implemented with the help of a brand video that highlights the convenience of handling various bill payments in one go. This initiative will play a crucial role in promoting digital services, particularly for individuals in rural India, where access to payment facilities can be limited.



Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Dilip Modi, Founder & CEO of Spice Money, said, "Our initiative is focused on empowering Adhikaris and bringing ease to rural India. Through the Bharat Connect platform, we are building a secure, accessible space for customers to handle multiple bills with ease while enabling Adhikaris to boost their income and support a brighter future for themselves and their communities. With Diwali around the corner, we aim to harness the season's spirit to drive a 5-7% increase in transaction volume across bill payments and expand our network by 5-7% by highlighting the advantages of offering one-stop solutions.

Our vision aligns with the ambitious goals of NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. to transform India’s payment ecosystem. By making platforms like Bharat Connect integral to every household, we can support financial inclusion at scale and deepen digital adoption across India."

Kuldeep Pawar, Chief Marketing Officer, Spice Money commented that, “With ‘Customer Ek, Bill Anek,’ we are tapping into the unique dynamics of the Diwali season to empower our Adhikaris and amplify our reach as India’s leading assisted BBPS network. This campaign aims to highlight the convenience and earning potential that comes with each customer visit, providing Adhikaris with tools and insights to make a positive impact in their communities. Through innovative marketing and on-ground support, we aim to deepen Adhikari engagement, drive higher customer satisfaction, and strengthen our brand as the trusted rural fintech partner for millions of families this festive season.”

Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), commenting on the launch of the campaign, said: “We are pleased to see Spice Money share our vision to democratise India’s bill payment landscape and campaigns like 'Customer Ek, Bill Anek' will further enhance the visibility of these services, making them more accessible to the masses. This initiative not only strengthens our national goal of a less-cash economy but also supports local entrepreneurs by providing them with tools to enhance customer service and drive their own growth. At NBBL, we are committed to empowering citizens and accelerating the adoption of digital payments through assisted channels across India.”





