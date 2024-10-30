(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading exchange platform, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Multi-Assets Mode for Perpetual trading. This new feature will allow users to leverage multiple cryptocurrencies such as (BTC ), (ETH) , Tether (USDT) , and USD Coin (USDC) as margin for perpetual trading, thereby enhancing capital efficiency and offering greater flexibility in asset management.

BingX Launches Multi-Assets Mode for Perpetual Futures Trading

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX, emphasized the value this new feature brings to traders. "At BingX, we are always looking for ways to enhance the trading experience for our users. The introduction of Multi-Assets Mode is a significant step in improving both flexibility and efficiency in perpetual trading. This feature gives our users greater control over their funds, allowing them to trade across multiple trading pairs without the need to convert their assets. It's about giving traders more options and optimizing the resources they already have." said Lin.

Traditionally, perpetual trading has been conducted using a single-asset margin model, where only one specific cryptocurrency could be used as collateral. However, with the introduction of Multi-Assets Mode, BingX users now have the ability to cross-utilize multiple assets. This new feature enables users to unlock the full potential of their cryptocurrency portfolios without the need to convert their holdings into USDT or USDC, optimizing their funds for perpetual trading.

Multi-Assets Mode also introduces the ability to share margin across different perpetual trading pairs, allowing BingX users to seamlessly allocate funds between USDT-M and USDC-C perpetual trading pairs. This new level of flexibility gives traders more control over their assets, making it easier to manage their portfolios and increase liquidity across trading pairs. By enabling users to use a wider range of assets as collateral, BingX is empowering them to fully leverage their portfolios without unnecessary conversions, increasing overall capital efficiency.

By introducing this new feature, BingX reaffirms its commitment to offering innovative solutions for the ever-evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders. This latest development underscores BingX's mission to empower users with enhanced trading options and optimized financial strategies.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

