Auto2x Enables Real-Time Market Intelligence In Autonomous Vehicles With New Live Rankings Of ADAS Suppliers

Auto2x Live supports customisable rankings, predictive analytics and scenario-building for strategy and intelligence teams

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auto2x launched the Q3 2024 update of ADAS Supplier Rankings for Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles, which, for the first time, features a Live Tracker.

Traditional market intelligence relies on periodic updates and static data which could result in missed opportunities or delayed response to key technology and strategic shifts. By combining dynamic data integration, real-time feeds to expert methodologies and metrics, and an interactive interface, the Live Tracker offers a strategic tool that keeps pace with the industry's real-time demands, enabling quicker, data-driven decision-making.

Auto2x's new Live Tracker is a crucial tool for professionals navigating the complex ADAS-Autonomous Vehicle landscape by providing both real-time intelligence and forward-looking strategic insights.

The new Live Tracker enables real-time monitoring of the positioning of major ADAS Tier-1 Suppliers to support faster decision-making for Market Intelligence, Strategy and Competitor Analysis professionals in the automotive industry and beyond. Furthermore, users can seamlessly navigate the scoring and metrics and adjust the parameter weights to test different scenarios and the outlook of players in Autonomous Driving. Finally, the live Tracker will support predictive analytics and scenario-building for competitor analysis teams.

The key highlights of the Auto2x Live Tracker of Suppliers in Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles are:

1) Real-Time Data Integration: Dynamic Data Feeds from announcements, industry reports, technology metrics (patents, academia) provide timely insights as events unfold to enables immediate reactions to market shifts.

2) Customizable Scoring System which allows users to adjust metric weights based on evolving strategic priorities or different scenario testing. Unlike traditional tools that rely on fixed criteria, this flexibility supports decision-making across varying market conditions.

3) Predictive Analytics and Scenario Modeling to predict shifts in supplier positioning and technology trends, backed by scenario-building tools.

4) Interactive Dashboard and Data Visualization for live rankings, supplier profiles, and interactive visualizations that users can manipulate for deeper insights.

5) Automated Alerts and Notifications on critical changes, such as major partnerships, financial results, or competitive shifts.

6. Competitive Insights powered by Automated intelligence for competitive positioning, emerging risks, and partnership opportunities.

Four Reasons Forward-looking Supplier Rankings in Autonomous Vehicles Matter?

- Discover best-in-class suppliers of ADAS by tech and market

- Assess competition with a forward-looking metric of competitiveness

- Ranking for each Parameter reveals strengths, weaknesses, portfolio gaps

- Discover suitable partners for new features, sensors

To assess the readiness of suppliers Auto2x quantified their technological competitiveness, their strategy execution and their market positioning. We assessed the Top-20 ADAS Tier-1s, including Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Mobileye, Valeo, ZF, in addition to Baidu, Alibaba, Amazon and others.

Auto2x's new Readiness for Level 4 Autonomous Driving consists of 3 Parameters:

1) Strategy Execution: (30% weight) measures investments, partnerships, plans

2) Technology Competitiveness: (40%) sensors, features, chips, manpower

3) Market Leadership: (30%) clients, ADAS market share, ADAS revenues

KEY FINDINGS in the Q3 2024 Update.

New Product Launches from Suppliers demonstrate that Domain Controllers and embedded computing to process perception emerge as new revenue pool. Supply chain announcements showcase the increasing role of SoC, chipset and compute suppliers, such as Mobileye and NVIDIA to help carmakers realise their autonomous plans.

Supplier Investments in Start-ups: LG Innotek invested in AOE Optronics to expand its market for optical components used in XR and autonomous vehicle cameras. Magna and Shell invest in autonomous robot start-up Cartken.

Buzzing suppliers:

- The transformation of automotive suppliers continues with Continental's consideration to spin-off its Automotive Segment by the end of 2024.

- Lenovo entered the Autonomous Driving market with 2,100 TOPS Domain Controller for Level 2-4 Autonomy starting production in 2025.

- Mobileye has been one of the most active Suppliers in terms of announcements.

Key technology highlights:

Haomo AI's DriveGPT model will feature in WEY. In April 2023, GWM-backed Haomo released DriveGPT, an autonomous driving generative large-scale model aiming at end-to-end self-driving cognition. At this stage, it solves the cognitive decision problem of AD

How can Incumbent Suppliers stay competitive and gain further competitive advantage?

Suppliers should invest in next-generation technologies, such as advanced perception hardware, AI, and cloud computing to meet the evolving demands of autonomous driving. Another important aspect is building competence in Autonomous Driving software and sensors needed by carmakers to develop higher autonomy. They should also adapt their strategies to identify new revenue pools and collaborate with innovative partners to tap into high-growth opportunities. By forming commercial and product development partnerships with volume carmakers to support their connected, electric and ADAS roadmaps. The AI and connectivity domains in the booming Chinese market are crucial for new AD Suppliers to claim market share from global Tier-1s. Additionally, suppliers must continuously assess competition and enhance their product offerings to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Finally, fuel investments in innovative technologies and business models incl. robotaxis, and last-mile delivery.

How could new suppliers and Tech Giants disrupt major Tier-1s? Learn how Lenovo, Huawei and Samsung build strong positioning in ADAS.

Traditional ADAS suppliers still maintain the lion's share in automotive. But they face competition from the US, China and other Tech giants, which capitalise on their expertise in AI, Cloud and Software, transforming automotive. Auto2x has identified several opportunities for Tech Companies to enter or disrupt the existing supply chain.

- Next-gen Perception Hardware for Autonomous Driving:

- Computing, e.g. Peta-ops chips for Autonomous Driving

- AI: AI for Autonomy and HMI such as in-car AI assistants

- Data-based Business models such as in-car e-commerce

- 5G-6G, Connected Infrastructure and Smart Cities

- Autonomous Shared Mobility and autonomous deliveries

Lenovo has entered the AD-DC market as a Tier-1 Supplier with partnerships with NVIDIA and Valeo. Huawei supplies LIDAR and car networking to BAIC for L2+. Huawei has recently launched new products in Autonomous Driving focusing on ADAS sensors (4D imaging radar), HMI (AR-HUD) during their product launch titled 'Focused Innovation for Intelligent Vehicles'. Samsung Electronics will work together with Tesla to develop chips for their HW 4.0;

