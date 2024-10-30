Poland To Facilitate Ukraine's Participation In All Negotiations On Its Future Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must be included in all negotiation formats concerning its future, and Poland must fight to make this happen.

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated this during an interview with Trwam TV , as reported by Ukrinform.

"There can be no agreements about Ukraine's future without Ukraine's participation," emphasized the Polish President.

He recalled that Poland's position on this issue is rooted in its own difficult historical experiences, including those related to the agreements concluding World War II.

Duda highlighted that it is in Warsaw's interest to ensure that directly affected parties are at the negotiation table, as Poland was once excluded from talks that determined its own future.

inbe

"If we don't fight for Ukraine's seat at the negotiation table today, similar actions may happen again in the future. We must do everything to prevent such practices from ever recurring," the Polish leader stated.

He added that discussions about Ukraine's future without its involvement allow for doubts to be raised about the intentions of those organizing such meetings.

Previously, leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and France met in Berlin on October 18 to discuss President Zelensky's Victory Plan and aid to Ukraine.

The Polish government stressed that the exclusion of a Polish representative from the meeting of German, U.S., UK, and French leaders in Berlin regarding Ukraine's future was a "mistake."