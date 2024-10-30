SITA And AACO Advance On Collaboration To Tackle Aviation's Toughest Sustainability Challenges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Innovative collaboration between leader and association aims to deliver revolutionary solution for a more sustainable future in air travel

GENEVA – 30 October 2024 –

The industry remains at a critical crossroads

as it works to reduce its carbon footprint and meet global sustainability targets, all while navigating increasing regulatory pressure. Responsible for around 2% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Economic Forum, and with air demand projected to grow by 4.3% annually according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the industry must act swiftly.

In a bold continuation of their longstanding collaboration, SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) are driving forward SITA Eco Mission, an innovative, data-driven solution that will assist airlines on their journey to become more sustainable and to demonstrate their efforts. The partnership aims to equip airlines with the tools they need to meet the key challenges in the industry, which include gathering accurate, real-time data on emissions and fuel consumption; reducing operational costs related to CORSIA, EU ETS, ReFuelEU and other sustainability levers; and compliance with complex environmental regulations.

More so, the solution will support airlines in moving beyond a tactical, reactive approach, helping with smarter, strategic environmental management across three key airline functions – Compliance, Strategy & Finance and Flight Operations.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, commented: 'Our ongoing collaboration with AACO is a testament to what can be achieved when industry expertise meets technological innovation. As we face unprecedented environmental challenges, achieving sustainability in aviation demands more than compliance-it calls for a visionary approach. Together with AACO, we are advancing a solution that tackles these challenges directly, paving the way for a fresh, practical approach to environmental responsibility that moves the industry closer to its goals.'

As the aviation industry adapts to increasingly complex regulations, such as the European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation mandate and ICAO's CORSIA, airlines must balance emissions reduction with cost management. The continued partnership between SITA and AACO is focused on delivering the data-driven solution needed to simplify and automate compliance and reporting, streamline data collection and analysis, reduce the costs associated with becoming more environmentally friendly and help airline plan their future operations so that they can meet their cost and emission targets.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO, added: ' AACO is really proud that cooperating with SITA on addressing the need of the aviation industry to manage the environmental sustainability requirements and be completely transparent to regulators and customers, has delivered the“Eco Mission” solution by SITA in record time. Late last year, we signed with SITA a Memorandum of Understanding to test and undergo a proof of concept for Eco Mission with a number of AACO members. The joint work between AACO members' teams and SITA's delivered within a year the solution we are announcing today. Their work is invaluable, not only to AACO airlines, but also to the airlines of the world. This is a step in the right direction in the journey of airlines' quest to deliver on their environmental sustainability objectives.'