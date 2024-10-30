Planet 13 Honors Florida Veterans And First Responders By Making Medical Cannabis Cards More Accessible Leading Up To Veterans Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over the first two weeks in November, The Grateful Veteran and DocMJ will Team up with Planet 13 to Give Everyday Heroes a Helping Hand

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the“Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced its new Healing Heroes initiative aimed at honoring Florida's veterans and first responders. From November 1 to November 14, 2024, Planet 13, through a donation, will partner with The Grateful Veteran , a trusted veteran-run organization that promotes veteran wellness and will help veterans and first responders defray the costs of medical cannabis cards and renewals.



In conjunction with Veterans Day on November 11, this initiative reflects Planet 13's commitment to supporting those who have served their communities. The effort will leverage a network of cannabis doctors throughout Florida. The Grateful Veteran will facilitate the intake and vetting process of applicants through online signups while connecting them to their closest doctor.

By partnering with The Grateful Veteran, Planet 13 aims to reduce the financial burden for Florida veterans and first responders seeking access to medical cannabis. This initiative aligns with Planet 13's core value of giving back to those who protect and serve.

“We deeply appreciate and honor our veterans and first responders and thank them for their sacrifice and service to our country,” said fellow veteran and Planet 13 Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler.

“This donation by Planet 13 perfectly aligns with our mission,” said Jeffrey DeMond, veteran, and president of The Grateful Veteran.“Our goal is to empower veterans and give them alternative medical solutions to heal both mentally and physically. We are grateful for this partnership.”

A Collaborative Effort Across Florida

The initiative will work with The Grateful Veteran and participating cannabis doctors such as DocMJ, to ensure veterans and first responders can access free or discounted services for medical cannabis cards or renewals. This program is designed to make medical cannabis more accessible to those who have dedicated their lives to service.

“At DocMJ, we are deeply committed to providing individualized wellness services that improve patients' lives and relieve suffering,” said Aaron Bloom, CEO of DocMJ.“Through our partnership with The Grateful Veteran, we are able to make medical cannabis more accessible by providing an affordable, holistic option for veterans and first responders. We are proud to support these everyday heroes through compassionate care and individualized wellness services tailored to their specific needs.”

How to Participate

Veterans and first responders interested in participating can visit The Grateful Veteran's website to register for this program. From there, they will be guided through the process of obtaining or renewing their medical cannabis cards, with support from participating doctors.

This initiative is available to Florida residents only and will run the first two weeks of November. Veterans and first responders are encouraged to register early to secure their participation.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 () is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, and the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 28 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 32 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of a new Florida veterans initiative. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONTACT: For further inquiries, please contact: Planet 13 Investors: Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler / Co-Chief Executive Officers ... LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations ... 725-331-7650 ext. 105210 Planet 13 Media: Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications / ...