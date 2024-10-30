Bobcat Company Donates $885,000 In Equipment To Support The Salvation Army's Disaster Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Donation of forklifts, portable generators and light towers will enhance The Salvation Army's disaster response efficiency and capacity.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation has received a significant equipment donation from Bobcat Company ,

a global equipment and worksite solutions brand, to support ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton and beyond. This donation, valued at $885,000, includes 23 essential pieces of equipment, such as forklifts , portable generators

and light towers

all vital for aiding communities impacted by natural disasters. These assets will be stored at The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) warehouses and deployed across the Southeast, ensuring rapid and effective response to both the current and future disasters.

The Salvation Army has often needed to rent much of this equipment in times of disaster, a costly and logistically challenging necessity, particularly during times of high demand following disasters. With Bobcat's support, The Salvation Army can respond immediately without needing to source critical equipment during emergencies, enhancing its capacity to serve affected communities effectively.

"This equipment will not only help with our immediate response efforts to Hurricanes Helene and Milton but will also save valuable time and money responding to future disasters," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Service delivery is severely impacted when critical equipment is unavailable during disaster operations, and this significant addition of operational equipment in our warehouses and the field is essential to ensuring the safety of our workers and in providing crucial services to survivors."

The Salvation Army's EDS teams have provided emotional and spiritual care to more than 130,000 survivors throughout the Southeast since the hurricanes made landfall, as well as providing the following support: 580,000 meals and 370,000 snacks, 115,000 Ready-to-Eat meals, 88,000 food boxes, 280,000 drinks, 87,000 cases of water, and 86,000 clean-up kits. With Bobcat's support, these critical services will continue as long as needed. Moreover, as The Salvation Army has a presence in many impacted areas, residents can rely on ongoing support as they rebuild their lives.

"Bobcat equipment is often at the forefront of helping communities rebuild after natural disasters," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "Our collaboration with The Salvation Army allows Bobcat and our equipment to make an even greater impact, empowering The Salvation Army to maximize their efforts in doing the most good."

With this generous donation, The Salvation Army is better equipped to serve communities across the Southeast as they recover from the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and for rapid deployment in future disaster situations to help individuals and families in need.

To learn more about how Bobcat is supporting communities , please visit bobcat. For more information on The Salvation Army's hurricane relief efforts , please visit salvationarmyusa.



Media Resources: To download photos, please visit this Dropbox link .



About Bobcat Company



Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About The Salvation Army



The Salvation Army helped nearly 27 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @SalvationArmyUSA.

©2024 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.

For media inquiries, please contact:



Bobcat Company

Nadine Erckenbrack, Bobcat Public Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 701-205-9207

The Salvation Army

Pamela Davis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703-647-4783

SOURCE The Salvation Army

