Shatha Essa Unveils Fashion Secrets at Al Safa Art & Design Library

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 29 October 2024: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising a talk entitled ‘Off the Record: What Fashion Books Don’t Teach’ on 5 November 2024 at Al Safa Art & Design Library. The talk is part of the Authority’s series of events to support local talent, empower them to continue their passion, and turn their ideas into successful ventures, thereby strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

During the session, entrepreneur and designer Shatha Essa will share her experience establishing her brand and explain how to create specialised fashion businesses that meet audience expectations. She will also address key topics, including cost management, determining markups, and effectively presenting fashion collections. Furthermore, she will explore methods to showcase personal brands, develop a distinctive tone of voice that resonates with buyers and build lasting client relationships.

Shatha Essa graduated with a degree in design from Zayed University and pursued advanced studies at the University of the Arts London and Harvard Business School. She successfully founded the ‘Shatha Essa’ fashion house, specialising in women’s and children’s wear, renowned for combining elements of local heritage with modernity, reflecting her passion for innovation and creativity. With Dubai Culture's support, Shatha launched ‘Shatha Essa Kids,’ the first Emirati children's brand stocked in Harrods, marking a milestone for Emirati fashion globally. Her unique designs earned a dedicated space in the luxury section on the fourth floor, where she showcases collections inspired by children’s stories, games, and dreams.





