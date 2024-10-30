(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Locations Series: UK Supermalls 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Supermalls Market 2023-2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Supermalls (including forecasts up to 2028), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data.

The report focuses on 7 key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, and other. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

Market Highlights



Growth in the UK supermalls market slowed in 2023, up 2.5% on the previous year to £11.26 billion, following two years of consecutive double-digit growth. In the forecast period, we will continue to see more muted growth, making supermalls the slowest-growing location in the UK, with a five-year CAGR of 1.4% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of £12,078m.

Report Scope



Clothing & footwear retains its position as supermall's most established sector in 2023, accounting for over half of the supermalls market. However, this sector struggled in 2023 due to weak demand throughout the cost-of-living crisis, resulting in muted offline demand for clothing & footwear.

Health & beauty expansion has aided the location's growth in 2023 and 2024, with the arrival of Sephora and Space NK in supermalls driving demand as consumers shopped for brands unavailable elsewhere. Indeed, consumers have travelled to supermalls to visit Sephora's new stores, with the retailer's reputation for exclusive brands appealing to beauty shoppers. The growing number of leisure options has also bolstered demand for supermalls, enabling consumers to shop and spend time with friends and family in one location.

Key Trends



Supermalls are leading the way in reimagining the future of retail

Changing tenant mix transforms sector composition of supermalls Supermalls increasingly cater to Gen Z shoppers

Reasons to Buy



Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products across various sectors.

Understand the key drivers behind consumers visiting supermalls, and the services used in this location.

Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the supermalls market, and what existing retailers must to do keep consumers visiting this location. View forecasts for supermalls up to 2028, including which sectors are expected to prosper in the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:



UK SUPERMALLS MARKET 2023-2028



UK Supermalls Market, five year growth 2018 - 2028



UK Supermalls Market Size, 2018-2028



UK Supermalls Growth vs Total Retail Growth, 2018-2028



UK Supermalls Growth vs Offline Retail Growth, 2018-2028

UK Supermalls Share of Total Retail 2018, 2023 & 2028

SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2023-2028



Key Category Trends



UK Supermalls Sector Growth %, 2023-2028



UK Supermalls Market by Sector %, 2018, 2023 and 2028



UK Supermalls Market Sector Value and Forecast, 2023 & 2028



UK Supermalls Non-Food Growth vs Total Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028



UK Supermalls Non-Food Growth vs Offline Non-Food Retail Growth, 2018-2028



UK Supermalls Non-Food Share of Total Non-Food Retail & Offline Non-Food Retail, 2018, 2023 & 2028

UK Supermalls Share of Overall Sector Sales, 2018, 2023 & 2028

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Top 10 Retailers Purchased from in Supermalls, 2023

CONSUMERS



Key consumer trends



UK Supermalls Visitor Penetration, 2023 & 2024



UK Supermalls Visitor Profile, 2023 & 2024



UK Supermalls Shopper Penetration, 2023 & 2024



UK Supermalls Shopper Profile, 2023 & 2024



Sectors visited & shopped in UK Supermalls, 2023 & 2024



UK Supermalls Purchased From, 2024



UK Supermalls Visitor Frequency, 2024



Supermalls Visit Drivers, 2024



UK Supermalls Preference Drivers, 2024



Services Used at Key Locations, 2024



UK Supermalls Services Usage, 2024



UK Supermalls Visitor Frequency, 2022-2024



Travel Time to Key Locations, 2022-2024



Travel Time to Supermalls, 2022-2024



Method of Travel to Key Locations, 2022-2024



Method of Travel to Supermalls, 2022-2024



Time Spent Retail Shopping, 2024



Time Spent in Supermalls, 2024 Sectors purchased at a Supermall on the last visit, 2024

Company Coverage:



Accessorize

Adidas

Apple

Argos

B&M

Bershka

Boots

Build-A-Bear

Card Factory

Claire's Accessories

Clintons

Currys

Flying Tiger Copenhagen

GAME

Goldsmiths

H&M

H&M Home

H. Samuel

HMV

Home Bargains

House of Fraser

Inditex

JD Sports

John Lewis & Partners

Lego Shop

Marks & Spencer

New Look

Next

Nike

Pandora

Poundland

Primark

Pull & Bear

Puma

Reserved

Robert Dyas

Savers

Sephora

Skechers

Smiggle

Smyths Toys

Space NK

Sports Direct

Superdrug

Swarovski

TAGHeuer

Tempur Mattresses

The Body Shop

The Entertainer

The Perfume Shop

The Range

The Works

Tiffany & Co.

TK Maxx

Tudor

Warren James

Watches of Switzerland

Waterstones

WH Smith Zara

