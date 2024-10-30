Huawei Showcases Vision For Safer And Smarter Future At Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: participated in Milipol Qatar 2024, the leading global event for homeland security and civil defense, taking place from October 29 to 31 at the Doha and Center.

Under the theme“Amplifying Intelligence with Security”, Huawei is spotlighting its role as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation while ensuring cybersecurity remains at the forefront.

With over three decades of experience, Huawei has established itself as a leader in providing secure, innovative solutions across 170 countries, serving over 3 billion users worldwide.

Huawei's presence at Milipol Qatar 2024 reflects its unwavering commitment to safeguarding digital ecosystems fostering collaboration with governments and industries to build a more secure and connected future.

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, emphasised the importance of security in today's digital landscape, stating:“In an era of rapid digital change, cybersecurity and data privacy are not just priorities-they are imperatives. At Huawei, we are committed to providing our partners with the tools and innovations to navigate this evolving landscape securely, empowering them to realize their digital transformation goals.”

At its booth, Huawei is showcasing a range of innovative solutions tailored for various sectors.

One highlight is the Smart City Intelligent Operations Center, a centralized platform that provides a comprehensive view of city operations, enabling real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making to enhance urban resilience and efficiency.

For the first time in Qatar, Huawei is unveiling during Milipol its cutting-edge IdeaPresence, a stunning 138-inch 4K immersive display, cool-running COB design for low heat output, and simplified operation and maintenance (O&M) for secure and seamless collaboration.

In addition to its cutting-edge security and digital transformation solutions, Huawei will showcase its Pangu Government Model at the show.

This innovative model empowers intelligence for government applications by analyzing multimodal data to understand and manage tens of thousands of real-time city events.

The Pangu Government Model enables rapid discovery and dispatch, helping governments address issues more efficiently and enhance city-wide management through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

Along with its technology showcase, Huawei will actively participate in key summits at Milipol Qatar 2024, including the Cybersecurity Summit.

This platform will allow Huawei to share insights on the critical role of cybersecurity in today's increasingly interconnected world. Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer from Huawei ME & CA Region will engage in discussions on how innovative cybersecurity solutions can defend against modern threats to cyber sovereignty.

In collaboration with local partners such as Mekdam Holding, CESCO, Mannai Infotech, TechnoQ, Traffic tech (Gulf) and leveraging strategic alliances with Chinese partners, Huawei is actively contributing to the development of secure digital transformation frameworks across the region.

Milipol Qatar 2024 provides a unique platform for Huawei to engage with industry leaders, decision-makers, and stakeholders, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of secure digital transformation.

Through its participation, Huawei continues to demonstrate its leadership in advancing technological solutions and protecting the integrity of digital infrastructure.