QREC Horse Show Season Kicks Off On A High Note

Doha: The curtain fell on the first two horse shows organised by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) at the indoor arena of Al Shaqab (Member of Qatar Foundation) under the umbrella of the European of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO).

The two events marked the opening of the horse show season and saw significant participation from Qatari farms, studs and individual owners, reflecting Qatar's leadership in this field.

Participants were keen to benefit from the regular organisation of such shows, indicating that we are set for a season filled with strong competition and a desire to win titles and prize money on offer for the winners.

The beginning was with the 4th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup, which took place from October 24 to 26. Reserved to Qatari breeders only, it showcased many stunning displays of horses in front of an audience of owners and enthusiasts of this discipline.

Over the three days, nine judges, four Disciplinary Committee members and two Ringmasters from around the globe officiated in the Show.