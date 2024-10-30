Xsolla To Launch Xsolla ZK, Advancing Web3 Adoption For Video Games

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla, a global game commerce company, announces plans to launch Xsolla ZK and introduce a digital backpack of virtual items on the blockchain. Xsolla ZK is powered by ZKsync and will drive the continuous growth and expansion of Web3 technologies to further develop solutions on the blockchain for the video game industry.

Xsolla ZK will become part of the Elastic Chain ecosystem- an expanding constellation of interconnected chains powered by ZKsync, an Layer 2 zero-knowledge roll-up technology. Xsolla ZK will also introduce its 'digital backpack' for game developers, item creators, and gaming infrastructure providers to store and manage in-game items. Xsolla has seen significant success in the gaming industry, with two decades of experience, over 2,500 games monetized with its products, and over 1,000 developers and publishers utilizing its technology for their games.

Lee Jacobson, Senior Vice President of Business Development Web3 at Xsolla, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "Xsolla ZK leverages Ethereum Layer 2 zk Rollup technology to create a digital backpack for game developers. By deploying our expertise on the ZKsync Elastic Chain, we provide game developers with a scalable and pioneering solution aligning with the economic models with which they are familiar. Xsolla ZK is not just about innovation; it's about creating real value for the gaming community."

Xsolla will combine its expertise in in-game commerce with ZKsync's cutting-edge blockchain technology. Rich Kim, Head of Gaming at Matter Labs, said, "We are thrilled to see companies like Xsolla launch pioneering projects for Web3 gaming. For gaming ecosystems to thrive, it's critical to close the gap for both users and builders; builders need proven, plug-and-play infrastructure to launch rich features while handling the performance required by mass usage games. Additionally, users need easy-to-use and convenient in-game features and payment options that can be leveraged across a broad ecosystem of games. Xsolla ZK is carving a path for gaming to transition and thrive in Web3."

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and other cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About the Elastic Chain

The Elastic Chain is an ever-expanding cluster of ZK rollups, secured by cryptography and designed for native interoperability with a unified, seamless user experience. The Elastic Chain delivers the functionality of a multi-chain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single blockchain, enabling scalable, secure, and efficient transactions. These core components ensure that this cluster of ZK Chains can interact and transact with each other efficiently, inheriting the security of Ethereum and forming a network that can scale horizontally without compromising on the core properties that make blockchains so powerful.

