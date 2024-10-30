Ministry Of Environment Organizes Workshop On Environmental Assessment And Permitting Procedures

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organized a on environmental assessment and permitting procedures for projects of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The workshop reviewed the environmental assessment and permitting procedures for projects, with a focus on projects of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and addressed the challenges related to submitting applications and meeting environmental requirements.

The workshop shed light on the new solutions and programs developed by the Ministry with the aim of overcoming challenges and facilitating procedures, as well as the requirements and procedures related to environmental impact assessment studies

