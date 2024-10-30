Electric Boat Market Share Worth $16.6 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 12.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global electric boat grows as environmental concerns, strict emission rules, and rising marine boost electric boat adoption.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global electric boat market size generated $5.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $16.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in adoption of electric boats with increase in environmental concerns and strict emission regulations, rise in seaborne trade activities, and growth in the marine tourism industry drive the growth of the global electric boat market. However, limited capacity of batteries in electric boats and high cost of electric propulsion systems restrict the market growth. On the other hand, growth & development to expand charging infrastructure, government support to promote the adoption of electric boats, and technological advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 377 Pages) at:Popularity of lithium-ion batteries is on an exponential increase, as they are light in weight, have high capacity, and have exhibited a sharp decline in price in recent years. Lead-acid batteries have drawbacks such as high self-discharging rates and relatively low charge/discharge cycles, which makes them less suitable for energy storage applications. Hence, these drawbacks of electric boat manufacturers are moving toward adoption of lithium-ion batteries in electric boats.Numerous battery manufacturers are introducing new and improved lithium-ion batteries for electric boats and electric mobility. For instance, in November 2021, Electric Fuel, manufacturers of professional high-performance batteries, launched its new 48V high energy density lithium-ion marine battery at the METSTRADE 2021 show in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The new 48V batteries is the latest addition to Electric Fuel's lithium-ion marine battery family offers four times the energy of similar lead-acid batteries.An electric boat is a watercraft powered primarily by electric energy, often stored in batteries, rather than traditional fossil fuels. Electric boats use electric motors, which are typically quieter, produce zero emissions, and require less maintenance than gasoline or diesel engines. They can be powered by batteries charged from the grid, renewable sources like solar panels, or even hydrogen fuel cells in some advanced models. Electric boats are increasingly popular in areas focused on reducing environmental impact and enhancing sustainability in maritime activities.For Report Customization:Covid-19 Scenario1. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt the global electric boat market, owing to delay in production.2. The pandemic led to the closure of manufacturing units, supply chain disruptions, shortage of raw materials, and unavailability of workforce, which, in turn, hampered the market growth.3. However, the electric boat sector experienced significant growth in the post-pandemic era.Based on application, the passenger boats segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global electric boat market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that passenger electric boats are meant for recreation, and thus, manufacturers focus more on comfort with aesthetic interiors. However, the cargo boats segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to their wide usage to transport huge quantities of heavy goods.Based on range, the 50 to 100 km segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric boat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Several companies are launching new electric boats with improved range across the globe, which boosts growth of the market. However, the 101 to 1,000 km segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031. Launches of new electric boats in this range by electric boat manufacturers boost the growth of the segment.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric boat market, owing to the presence of the key market players and increase in demand for zero-emission and high-performance boats. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in environment concerns, high fuel cost, and government rules & regulations toward reducing emission in marine transport.Leading Market Players: -ABB LTDAquawatt Green Marine TechnologiesBoesch Motorboote AGBoote Marian GmbHCandela Technology ABCorvus EnergyDomani YachtsDuffy Electric Boat CompanyEchandia Group ABElectraCraft Power BoatsFrauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KGGreenline YachtsGrove Boats SALearboats USA, Inc.NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. LtdQuadrofoil d.o.o.RAND Boats ApSRuban BleuSoel Yachts B.V.Torqeedo GmbHVision Marine Technologies Inc.X ShoreYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Inquiry Before Buying:Other Trending Report:1. Electric Kick Scooter Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

