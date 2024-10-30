KB Fine Art Gallery Champions Photographer, Maria Marriott, Amplifying Conservation And Diversity Through Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maria Marriott, photographer and proponent for the freedom of the American wild horses

Photographer Maria Marriott with her artwork, Tango

Cremello Dust: a rugged stallion in the Onaqui Mountains of Utah amidst clouds of dust

- Kate Sam, KB Fine Art GallerySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KB Fine Art is proud to announce its representation of internationally acclaimed photographer Maria Marriott , whose evocative and stunning depictions of America's wild horses have captivated collectors and conservationists worldwide. With this partnership, Marriott's thought-provoking photography will now be showcased on Artsy , offering global art enthusiasts an intimate look at her celebrated works before they are featured in KB Fine Art's galleries in San Francisco and San Jose.Maria Marriott's photography transcends traditional artistic boundaries, standing as a visual manifesto for the protection and preservation of America's wild horses. Through her lens, Marriott masterfully captures the delicate balance between freedom and survival in the face of habitat destruction and human encroachment. Her iconic pieces-Cremello Dust, Tango, and Curves-are not only visually breathtaking but also stir a call to action, imploring viewers to confront the harsh realities facing these majestic creatures. Each photograph serves as a portal into the untamed wilderness, where Maria's commitment to conservation is woven into every image, evoking both awe and urgency.“My work is about more than just creating beautiful images; it's about raising awareness,” Maria shares.“Collaborating with KB Fine Art allows me to share both my art and my passion for conservation with a broader audience who can help drive the change needed to protect these animals.”A Powerful Collaboration of Empowerment and RepresentationKB Fine Art Gallery, a woman-owned gallery, is driven by a steadfast mission to amplify the voices of artists who challenge societal norms and advocate for meaningful change. Under the vision of gallery owner Kate Sam, the gallery has established itself as a leading space for empowering artists, with a particular focus on elevating women artists, artists of color, and creatives from diverse backgrounds. The gallery's partnership with Maria Marriott reflects its ongoing commitment to showcasing art that inspires and fosters meaningful conversations around social justice, feminism, and environmental responsibility.“We are beyond honored to represent Maria Marriott and to share her work with a global audience through Artsy,” said Kate.“Maria's photography is vital. We are dedicated to supporting artists who use their talent to advocate for important causes, and Maria's work does exactly that.”Global Visibility on Artsy and Gallery ShowingsAligned with its mission to make captivating and meaningful art accessible to a wider audience, KB Fine Art Gallery is thrilled to present Maria Marriott's work on Artsy, the premier platform for art collectors worldwide. This digital showcase allows art enthusiasts and collectors from across the globe to connect with Marriott's powerful images, offering a deeper understanding of the conservation message that lies at the heart of her work.Maria Marriott's photography has earned international recognition, receiving top honors at prestigious competitions such as the Prix de la Photographie Paris and the Exposure One Awards. Her recent accolade as one of the top female photographers in Women Behind the Lens IV cements her position as a trailblazer in contemporary photography.Maria Marriott's work is now available for viewing and purchase on Artsy.For more information, visit kbfineartgallery and mariamarriott.

Kate Sam

KB Fine Art Gallery

+1 650-696-0182

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.