2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Size Forecast To 2031

The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 10.78 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2022 to 2030.

Amber-colored 2-Ethylhexanol is insoluble in water and many organic solvents. 2-Ethylhexanol is used in lubricants, plasticizers, and other chemicals. Commercial manufactures use N-Butyraldehyde condensed with aldol and hydrogenated. Most low-volatility esters are created from it. Coatings and heavy metals use it. 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) offers long-term stability, minimal volatility, and low cost.

LP Oxo developments will affect the 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) industry. Rising demand for chemicals from various end-use industries and 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) in the building industry are driving market growth. Consumer spending and urbanization drive the 2-ethylhexanol market. Due to strict emission laws, demand for 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) is likely to grow. Plasticizer manufacturing sectors will also drive 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) expansion.

Market Dynamics Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market: DRIVERS

Increasing Consumer Demand And R&D Spending

Chemical sector demand will rise due to increased supply and R&D. The building industry's significant demand for 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) coatings and paints drives market expansion. The 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market is growing due to infrastructure and building developments in emerging countries. 2-EH is used in acrylate, ammonium hydroxide nitrate, and plasticizers.

Due to 2-Ethylhexanol's low volatility, resilience to severe temperatures and water, gelling power, and dielectric properties, plasticizers are increasing market demand, which would benefit the global market throughout the forecast period. Rubber, plastics, automobiles, construction, personal services, and medications employ these chemicals, impacting market demand.

Increased 2-Ethylhexanol Use Rising Plasticizer Demand

Globally produced 2-ethylhexanol is used to make phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers. Among these plasticizers, phthalates are predominantly phthalic acid and are widely employed due to their processing and performance features.

Leading 2-ethylhexanol firms are positioning themselves to take advantage of the expanding demand for 2-ethylhexanol in the phthalates sector. Diisononyl cyclohexane dicarboxylate (Hexamoll DINCH), bio-based plasticizers, and diethyl ethoxy terephthalate (DEHT) contain no phthalates (DEHT).

Construction And Paints & Coatings Will Boost 2-Ethylhexanol's Market

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

2-ethylhexanol is used to make acrylate, plasticizers, and nitrate. These components are used in automotive, construction, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and rubber. In the near future, building and paint & coatings industries are expected to effect global 2-ethylhexanol market trends.

Increased consumer discretionary income in emerging countries, especially Asia Pacific, is fueling construction and infrastructure development. 2-ethylhexanol is a key raw material for many construction goods, therefore demand should remain high. Automotive uses are opening up lucrative opportunities for 2-ethylhexanol consumption in the paints and coatings business.

Regional Overview of Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the 2-EH market.

2021 was Asia-most Pacific's profitable year. The region should be stable through 2030. 2-ethylhexanol's rising demand across industries makes it the fastest-growing market.

Asia Pacific is the world's largest 2-EH market, accounting for majority of its demand and end-use goods. The Chinese market's huge growth potential is partly responsible for the region's expected quick rise. The demand for 2-EH is growing, hence manufacturers are expanding.

Europe was the second-largest consumer in 2021, accounting for 14.5% of the worldwide market. Growing demand for 2-EH acrylate, used in acrylic coatings in the construction and paints and coatings sectors, will increase demand for 2-ethylhexanol. EU and REACH legislation ban DOP/DEHP in the region due to health concerns. This will hurt the products market.

Latin America is expected to grow rapidly. Middle-class citizens are increasing the area's demand for cars, homes, and apartments. This will increase demand for 2-EH acrylate in paint and coatings. The region's developing paint and coatings business will affect demand for 2-EH acrylate. BASF SE and Evonik Industries have invested there. These investments have boosted economic and industrial growth, boosting 2-EH's future potential.

By Application,

the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is segmented into Plasticizers, 2-EH Acrylate, 2-EH Nitrate. The plasticizers segment accounted for more than half of the revenue in 2021. By Region, the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For the first time, Asia-Pacific was the world's largest market in 2021.

June 2022 - Evonik Venture Capital has invested in two sustainability funds: Azolla Ventures I and Chrysalix's Carbon Neutrality Fund. Efforts by both Azolla and Chrysalix to reduce CO2 emissions are being directed at the North American market. The new €150 million Sustainability Tech Fund, run by Evonik's venture capital arm, is making its first investment. The amount of the investment will remain a secret as per the agreement of all parties. January 2022 - The sodium bromide expansion project in Gammon Province, Laos ,has been completed and put into operation by Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd. by the beginning of 2022. As of the 3rd of January, its Laos base's sodium bromide production had reached a new milestone following an arduous 78-day build-out period.

